SOUTH ASIA

Prophet remarks row: B’desh sees protests, calls to boycott Indian products

NewsWire
0
36

Several political parties and Islamists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, and Islami Oikyajote demonstrated countrywide after prayers on Friday noon against the remarks on Prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders.

The Islamists also called upon all to boycott Indian products.

Pro-Pakistan political parties also held demonstrations.

IAB chief and Charmonai Pir, Syed Rezaul Karim, who is deemed a 1971 war criminal, would lead the next mass procession, said the protesters.

At the protest at the south gate of the national mosque at Baitul Mukarram, IAB leaders said they would take out a mass procession towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and submit a memorandum if those who made comments on the Prophet are not brought to justice. They also demanded a protest motion be taken in the parliament censuring the remarks of BJP leaders.

More than hundred groups of Islamists staged demonstrations countrywide, including by blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway.

In Chittagong, the Islamists organised protest rally in Chawkbazar, Anderkilla, Hathazari, and other areas.

In Narayanganj, protesters under the banner of “Narayanganj Ulema Parishad” brought out the procession on the premises of DIT Railway Mosque in the city. Speakers at the demonstration called upon the government to take diplomatic steps and condemn the remarks.

Protests were also reported from Pabna, Manikganj, and Khulna.

20220610-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese firm to implement Bangladesh’s first waste-to-energy project

    It’s pre-planned murder: Kin of 5 killed in B’desh road accident

    Twin blasts in Afghanistan kill 9 civilians

    ‘Shameless policy makers, Pak Army don’t want Afghans fighting enemy inside...