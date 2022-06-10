Several political parties and Islamists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, and Islami Oikyajote demonstrated countrywide after prayers on Friday noon against the remarks on Prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders.

The Islamists also called upon all to boycott Indian products.

Pro-Pakistan political parties also held demonstrations.

IAB chief and Charmonai Pir, Syed Rezaul Karim, who is deemed a 1971 war criminal, would lead the next mass procession, said the protesters.

At the protest at the south gate of the national mosque at Baitul Mukarram, IAB leaders said they would take out a mass procession towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and submit a memorandum if those who made comments on the Prophet are not brought to justice. They also demanded a protest motion be taken in the parliament censuring the remarks of BJP leaders.

More than hundred groups of Islamists staged demonstrations countrywide, including by blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway.

In Chittagong, the Islamists organised protest rally in Chawkbazar, Anderkilla, Hathazari, and other areas.

In Narayanganj, protesters under the banner of “Narayanganj Ulema Parishad” brought out the procession on the premises of DIT Railway Mosque in the city. Speakers at the demonstration called upon the government to take diplomatic steps and condemn the remarks.

Protests were also reported from Pabna, Manikganj, and Khulna.

