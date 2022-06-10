INDIA

Prophet remarks row: Delhi court sends 30 AIMIM workers to judicial custody

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Friday sent 30 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party activists to 3-day judicial custody on various charges, including rioting, during a protest against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The Patiala House court in the city was dealing with the matter, in which an FIR was lodged against the protesters who were arrested under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Several members of the AIMIM had gathered outside the Parliament Street police station to register their protest against suspended/sacked BJP leaders — Nupur Sharma and Naveen K. Jindal — over their derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the abovementioned BJP leaders. But as they raised slogans outside the Parliament Street police station, the police detained 33 of the protesters and took them to the Mandir Marg police station.

An FIR was also lodged against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and several others for hate remarks against the backdrop of suspended BJP leaders’ comments.

“We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups, and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details,” Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had said on Thursday.

20220610-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Experts welcome Maha govt’s announcement to study phase down of thermal...

    Priyanka slams Yogi over farmers’ issues

    Hry first to achieve targets in rural road construction: Dy CM

    Not participating in MNS’ ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ event: VHP