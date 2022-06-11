INDIA

Prophet Row: Bengal BJP chief arrested enroute tensed Howrah

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon while he was on his way to Howrah where tension has been brewing for the past few days over remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by two now suspended BJP spokespersons.

On Saturday morning, the police did not allow Majumdar to come out of his residence in New Town on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. However, after a lot of arguments, he stepped out of his house headed towards the tensed pockets in Howrah district.

But as soon as his vehicle reached the toll plaza on the Vidyasagar Setu, the principal connecting point between Kolkata and Howrah, it was stopped by a large team from the Howrah Police Commiserate.

The police informed Majumdar that since Section 144 has been imposed in the tensed pockets of Howrah district, he would not be allowed to go there.

Majumdar started arguing with the police but soon after he was arrested and taken to the central lock-up of Kolkata Police headquarters. Later, BJP workers staged a protest outside the Kolkata Police headquarters.

Reacting to the development, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that the manner in which the state BJP leaders are being stopped from going to Howrah shows that the state administration is hiding something.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also slammed the state government over the violent protests in Howrah district.

“Since June 9 in particular there has been an awful administration failure that took no preventive and precautionary measures. Law breakers were allowed to have a free for all. Only prompt exemplary action can be a deterrent,” the Governor tweeted.

State minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that at a time when the situation is coming under control, the BJP leaders are trying to go to Howrah to provoke further tension there.

“The police and the administration have done the right thing by stopping them midway,” Chatterjee said.

20220611-174602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhediya’ unleashes terror with chilling motion poster

    Katara Hospitality expands partnership with Accor

    Delhi Police transfers 21 Inspectors, cancels earlier order for 10

    Woman brutally thrashed with sticks in Delhi, 2 held