West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon while he was on his way to Howrah where tension has been brewing for the past few days over remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by two now suspended BJP spokespersons.

On Saturday morning, the police did not allow Majumdar to come out of his residence in New Town on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. However, after a lot of arguments, he stepped out of his house headed towards the tensed pockets in Howrah district.

But as soon as his vehicle reached the toll plaza on the Vidyasagar Setu, the principal connecting point between Kolkata and Howrah, it was stopped by a large team from the Howrah Police Commiserate.

The police informed Majumdar that since Section 144 has been imposed in the tensed pockets of Howrah district, he would not be allowed to go there.

Majumdar started arguing with the police but soon after he was arrested and taken to the central lock-up of Kolkata Police headquarters. Later, BJP workers staged a protest outside the Kolkata Police headquarters.

Reacting to the development, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that the manner in which the state BJP leaders are being stopped from going to Howrah shows that the state administration is hiding something.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also slammed the state government over the violent protests in Howrah district.

“Since June 9 in particular there has been an awful administration failure that took no preventive and precautionary measures. Law breakers were allowed to have a free for all. Only prompt exemplary action can be a deterrent,” the Governor tweeted.

State minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that at a time when the situation is coming under control, the BJP leaders are trying to go to Howrah to provoke further tension there.

“The police and the administration have done the right thing by stopping them midway,” Chatterjee said.

