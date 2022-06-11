INDIA

Prophet row: FIR lodged over Jama Masjid protest

Delhi Police have registered a case against people who protested outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital a day ago, an official said on Saturday.

“A case has been registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against protesters on Friday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Shweta Chauhan said.

The people of the minority community, in large numbers, had on Friday gathered outside the Jama Masjid, here, to register their protest against the controversial remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The agitators were demanding immediate arrest of Sharma and Jindal.

Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari said no call was given for the protest. “I don’t know who the protesters are,” he said.

Pertinent to mention here that an FIR was also previously lodged against Nupur Sharma and several others for their alleged hate remarks during a debate on a TV news channel.

“We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details,” Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had said on Thursday.

The controversial statement made by Nupur Sharma set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

Following the uproar, the BJP suspended Sharma and another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who also made insulting comment against Prophet Muhammad on social media.

However, soon after her comments, Sharma was targetted on social media and received thousands of death threats following which the police provided a security cover to her.

She had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 27 alleging that she has been receiving death threats and target hatred against her.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station against unidentified people.

Later, section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC was also added to the FIR.

