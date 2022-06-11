INDIA

Prophet row: Scores of people assemble in support of Nupur Sharma in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
0
0

A day after the city witnessed massive protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s “controversial” remarks on Prophet Muhammad, scores of people on Saturday gathered on Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway in her support.

They assembled at the ISKCON Cross Road to take out a rally in support of Sharma and “Hindu unity” but were prevented by police.

The protestors produced a letter on the letter pad of ‘Sanatan Seva Sansthan’ for the rally but the police refused and detained a few of them. They argued that when demonstrations could take place in Dariapur and teen darwaza without permission then why couldn’t they.

But the police convinced them and then released them. The crowd then dispersed.

On Friday evening, demonstrations took place in the teen Darwaza area after the Jumma Namaz in Ahmedabad against the remarks. Markets in the entire Teen Darwaz and Laal Darwaza area were also closed in protest. Police cordoned off the entire area to avoid any unfortunate incident.

20220611-134003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s for PM to act: SC junks plea seeking action MoS...

    Jamia faculties earn international accolades, set example for youngsters

    Stalin says may convene all-party meet on NEET again

    Government employees in Andhra Pradesh gear up for strike from Feb...