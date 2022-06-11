INDIA

Prophet row: Two top cops of Bengal’s Howrah district removed

Following the tension and violence in pockets of Kolkata’s adjacent Howrah district over the controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad during the last couple of days, the West Bengal government on Saturday removed two top police officials of the district – the Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, Rural.

Police Commissioner C. Sudhakar was removed and sent to Kolkata as Joint Commissioner. Kolkata Police’s Additional Commissioner-IV, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, take his place.

Similarly, the Superintendent, Rural, Soumya Roy, has deputed as Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police. The Deputy Commissioner, South West (Behala) will succeed him.

Incidentally, demands for removal of Roy from Howrah were first raised during the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan in February this year. However, that did not happen then.

Meanwhile, after instructing suspension of internet services in the entire Howrah district till 6 a.m. of June 13, the state administration has imposed internet suspension in pockets of minority-dominated Murshidabad. The blocks in Murshidabad district where this suspension will be effective till 6 a.m. on June 14 include Rejinagar, Beldanga-I, Beldanga-II, and Shaktipur.

It is learnt that minor tension erupted in these pockets on late Friday evening following a Facebook post. However, the situation was brought under control and the person who made this Facebook post was also arrested. However, since tension is still brewing in these areas, the state government decided to suspend internet services there for the time being.

