The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the Health Ministry’s proposal for the appointment of several individuals to the post of Executive Director at AIIMS Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Rishikesh, Guwahati, Awantipora and Darbhanga.

The appointment has been made for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post that may further be extended up to five years, or when the incumbent attains the age of 70.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Heath & Family Welfare for appointment of the following persons to the posts of Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Rishikesh, Guwahati, Awantipora, and Darbhanga in Level 15 of the Pay Matrix plus admissible NPA, on deputation/short term contract/contract basis, for a period of 3 years w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post (which may further be extended up to 5 years), or the incumbent attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders whichever is the earliest,” the Department of Personnel & Training said in a statement.

Ajai Singh, Prof. & Head, Paediatric Orthopedic, KGMU Lucknow, has been appointed in Bhopal AIIMS. Ashutosh Biswas, Prof & Head of Unit, D/O Medicine, AIMS Delhi, will take the charge in Bhubaneshwar AIIMS.

Gopal Krushna Pal, Prof. Physiology, JIPMER, will take charge of Patna AIIMS. Meenu Singh, Prof. of Paediatrics and Head, D/O Telemedicine, PGIMER Chandigarh has been appointed in Rishikesh AIIMS.

Ashok Puranik, Prof. & Head, General Surgery, AIIMS, Jodhpur has been sent to Guwahati AIIMS. Lt. Gen Anup Banerji (Rtd) will take the charge at Awantipora AIIMS.

Madhabananda Kar, Prof. and Head, Surgical Oncology of Bhubaneswar AIIMS has been appointed in Darbhanga AIIMS.

