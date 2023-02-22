INDIA

Proposal of disengagement discussed in India-China border talks

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing on Wednesday where both sides discussed the proposal of disengagement in the remaining border areas.

It was the 26th meeting of the WMCC and the first since the 14th meeting held in July 2019 to be held in person.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations,” said an statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA said to achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, both sides agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

