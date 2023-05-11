INDIA

Proposed Hospital Protection Act be named after murdered woman doctor: Kerala IMA

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday demanded naming of the proposed Hospital Protection Act after Vandana Das – the young doctor who was murdered by a drug addict, while on duty.

The 22-year-old house surgeon was stabbed to death by a 42-year-old drug-addict patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara around 4 a.m on Wednesday morning, where she was on duty.

The suspended school teacher Sandeep, was brought to the hospital by police after he created a ruckus in his house during which he injured himself.

Sandeep attacked five persons, including police officials, but the surgical knife that he used in a fit of rage killed Vandana.

Despite being rushed to a premier hospital in the state capital city about 70 kms from the place of the incident, she succumbed to her injuries.

Angry medical professionals attached to the various associations took to the streets and this morning Kerala president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Sulphi Noohu came out with a passionate plea regarding naming of the proposed law.

“Even though the practice of naming a law after individuals does not exist in Kerala, it’s there in other states, hence our request is this proposed law should be named after our dear Vandana. Things change when people die, but here it should change as our Vandana was murdered and precedence and conventions should be given the go by,” said Noohu.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with IMA officials as they are on a strike across the state against the murder.

“The Chief Minister heard us and our grievances and there is going to be another meeting called by him later today when the entire health department will take part . At the moment our protest stands,” said Noohu.

20230511-134605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman kills husband over domestic tiff in Bihar (Ld)

    Our focus will always be the sarod: Amaan and Ayaan Ali...

    ‘Babudom’ symbolic of colonial mindset, high time it is shunned: Delhi...

    All-India U-16 Hockey: Last-minute stroke halts defending champs SAIL, held to...