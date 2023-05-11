The Kerala Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday demanded naming of the proposed Hospital Protection Act after Vandana Das – the young doctor who was murdered by a drug addict, while on duty.

The 22-year-old house surgeon was stabbed to death by a 42-year-old drug-addict patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara around 4 a.m on Wednesday morning, where she was on duty.

The suspended school teacher Sandeep, was brought to the hospital by police after he created a ruckus in his house during which he injured himself.

Sandeep attacked five persons, including police officials, but the surgical knife that he used in a fit of rage killed Vandana.

Despite being rushed to a premier hospital in the state capital city about 70 kms from the place of the incident, she succumbed to her injuries.

Angry medical professionals attached to the various associations took to the streets and this morning Kerala president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Sulphi Noohu came out with a passionate plea regarding naming of the proposed law.

“Even though the practice of naming a law after individuals does not exist in Kerala, it’s there in other states, hence our request is this proposed law should be named after our dear Vandana. Things change when people die, but here it should change as our Vandana was murdered and precedence and conventions should be given the go by,” said Noohu.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with IMA officials as they are on a strike across the state against the murder.

“The Chief Minister heard us and our grievances and there is going to be another meeting called by him later today when the entire health department will take part . At the moment our protest stands,” said Noohu.

20230511-134605