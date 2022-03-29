Many foreign-credentialled doctors and nurses have to wait for years before they are licensed to work in Ontario. Several are frustrated by the process and switch to other professions. But a proposed legislation which expects to speed up the accreditation process and absorb internationally-trained health care professionals faster could change that.

On Tuesday, Ontario announced “A Plan to Stay Open” which lays emphasis on building a stronger, more resilient health care system that is better able to respond to crisis. The cornerstone of the plan is to recruit more doctors, nurses and personal support workers to the province’s health system which includes making it easier for foreign-credentialled health care professionals to work here.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed that historically, Ontario had not done enough to protect and prepare the province for a crisis. The health care system was chronically underfunded and understaffed.

Foreign-trained doctors and nurses could have helped but were forced to stand on the sidelines because of credentialing and licensing policies.

Some 20,000 internationally educated nurses are unable to work in Ontario as they wait for their applications to be processed, according to the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO).

Around two thousand doctors are also waiting to be accredited.

A Plan to Stay Open, which includes the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, will, if passed, recruit and retain more doctors, nurses and personal support workers while continuing to build health care infrastructure and hospital capacity.

The proposed legislation would prohibit regulatory colleges from requiring Canadian work experience as a qualification for registration, subject to any exemptions provided for in accompanying regulation. Proposed legislative amendments would also require regulatory colleges to certify potential applicants in a timely manner so that internationally trained health care workers can start work as soon as possible.

“While the pandemic is not over, we are now in a place where we can use the lessons learned over the past two years and take actions to ensure our health system is even better, stronger and more resilient in the face of any future challenge,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

The province also plans to train more doctors through its recent expansion of medical school seats. Ontario is adding 160 undergraduate seats and 295 postgraduate positions over the next five years, including at the Ryerson School of Medicine in Brampton, the first new medical school to be created in the province since the Northern Ontario School of Medicine was established in 2005.

“COVID-19 has shown us how crippling a public health crisis can be for our economy and our society, Dr. Adam Kassam, President of the Ontario Medical Association. “One of the key lessons we learned is the importance of pandemic planning and readiness. Ontario’s doctors are eager to work with government to implement these changes and ensure we are ready.”