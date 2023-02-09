WORLD

Proposed mine blocked in Australia to protect Great Barrier Reef

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek on Thursday blocked a proposed coal mine to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Plibersek had recently announced she has rejected plans for the Central Queensland Coal Project because of the risks it posed to the iconic reef, freshwater creeks and groundwater, reports Xinhua news agency.

She proposed blocking the site in August 2022 and launched a public consultation process, receiving more than 9,000 submissions — about 98 per cent of which were in favour of rejecting the project.

“I made this decision after a lot of careful consideration because I decided based on the evidence before me that there was an unacceptable risk to the Great Barrier Reef, to freshwater creeks and groundwater leading into the reef,” she told Sky News on Thursday.

“The freshwater and the groundwater that would be around the mine site — they were part of my considerations as well.”

The planned mining site was about 10 km from the Great Barrier Reef world heritage area.

If approved, the open-cut pits would have been constructed on the site to extract up to 10 million tonnes of coal annually for the next 20 years.

Plibersek’s decision was welcomed by the state government and environmentalists after an independent regulator found the project posed a risk to the reef.

Jaclyn McCosker, a campaigner from the Australian Conservation Foundation, said the mine would have been a climate and natural disaster, damaging local habitats.

20230209-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No humanitarian corridors on Monday over intel on Russian provocations: Ukraine

    NATO ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia: Stoltenberg

    Finland cuts GDP growth forecasts for 2023, signalling recession

    HSBC suspends senior executive who said climate change is being exaggerated