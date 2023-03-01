INDIA

Prosecute Sisodia under sedition law: Cong memorandum to L-G

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit along with Delhi’s former ministers Mangat Ram Singhal and Kiran Walia on Wednesday gave a memorandum to Lt. Governor’s office to probe former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the snooping case under the Sedition Act.

The memorandum states, “To acquire a capacity to listen to conversations, gather intelligence and information and to ‘spy’ on people and institutions in the National Capital territory that includes Government of India, the Defence establishments, intelligence agencies of the Union Government, etc., is a clear case of sedition.”

The memorandum alleged that the Government of Delhi, with full knowledge of its Chief Minister, the entire cabinet and in the presence of senior government officials sanctioned and setup a unit that had the capacity and intent to collect information, electronic data, etc., with a capacity to intercept and listen to/ observe/ record data, which is neither allowed to this government constitutionally or in any other way a part of its duties and responsibilities, then it is not just a case of corruption.

“We believe that this invokes the UAPA, or similar Acts and the CBI and NIA must be directed by yourself to investigate under laws governing sedition and anti-national activities and as evidence of wrongdoing has already been found, the concerned Chief Minister and ministers of Delhi government and officials must be prosecuted under such sedition and anti-national laws as maybe found applicable in this,” it said.

