Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his ‘Jubilee’ look to his father Biswajeet

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will soon be seen playing Srikant Roy — the head honcho of a Hindi film studio in the upcoming streaming series, ‘Jubilee — recently revealed that his style in the series is an ode to his father Biswajeet Chatterjee.

The series, which is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama, interwoven with multiple characters.

Speaking of his character, Prosenjit shared, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

The series also stars an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Jubilee’ is created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The 10-episode series will stream on Prime Video starting Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14.

