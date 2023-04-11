INDIA

Prostitution racket busted by police in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket, second in 10 days, in the Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

On April 3, police had busted a prostitution racket in a rented accommodation at Chanpura in Srinagar and arrested two persons who police said were running the sex racket. Four sex workers and two customers were also detained for questioning.

“Investigation in Chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. Shabir Mir of Charlipora Nowgam, his wife Shazia Mir and Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on the spot for operating this racket. Two customers and a sex worker also detained (all locals),” Police said.

Police have asked all citizens to do verification of tenants if they have given their houses/rooms/shops on rent.

20230411-181602

