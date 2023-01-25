SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Proteas pacer Marco Jansen wins ICC Men’s Emerging Player of the Year award

NewsWire
0
0

South Africa’s left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen beat strong contenders like India’s Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and New Zealand’s Finn Allen to win the ICC Mens Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2022.

Jansen picked 36 wickets in eight Test matches during 2022 for South Africa. He had success on tours of England and Australia, averaging just 13.11 and 13.33 respectively. His nine Test wickets in New Zealand came at a respectable 28.55 to boot, as he contributed with the bat for Dean Elgar’s side.

The left-arm pacer made four appearances for South Africa across the two white-ball formats, showing early glimpses of his quality. He claimed Shreyas Iyer in his only T20I game, and a pair of wickets in an ODI match against Bangladesh.

“I am absolutely delighted to receive this award. I have worked hard on both my disciplines over the last 12 months, especially my batting, so to be rewarded by being named the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2022 is a special honour.

I would like to thank all the coaches, support staff and my teammates that have helped me develop over the past year and hopefully I can keep improving and performing for South Africa in the years to come,” said Jansen on winning the award.

The pacer’s most memorable performance of 2022 came against England in a Test at The Oval, making 30 with the bat and picking 5/35 to bowl out the hosts’ for just 158, underlining his credentials as a promising all-rounder to watch out for in future.

20230125-191803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Criticism of Ashton Agar over SCG outing “way too harsh”: Steve...

    RR look exhausted; too much on Samson’s shoulders: Saba Karim

    Strauss not completely ruling out Langer as England head coach

    There were better form players than Bavuma sitting on the bench:...