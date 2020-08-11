‘Protection centres for Pak transgenders to be ready by year end’

Islamabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Protection centres for Pakistan’s transgender people will be completed by the end of this year, the National Assembly was informed during a discussion on the harassment of the community across the country.

The discussion took place on Monday, reports Dawn news.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi said this was a devolved subject, and as far as the federal capital is concerned three incidents of violence against transgender people were reported in the city in the last three years.

He said these were murder cases and “arrests have been made and strict action has been taken against the culprits, as all are equal citizens”.

But PTI lawmaker Asma Qadeer disputed the figure, saying that nine cases have been reported in nine months.

“Transgender people who demand alms at traffic signals are not only harassed by the general public but also by the beggar mafia. You are saying that transgender people have equal rights, but the fact is that they are not allowed to be buried in the graveyards of the general public, they are denied admission in hospitals, etc,” she said.

Another ruling party lawmaker, Zille Huma said that campaigns need to be run in the media and on social media to protect transgender people, adding that seats should also be allocated for transgender people in vocational institutes.

Pakistan’s transgender population currently stands at 10,400.

Two years ago, the National Assembly had passed the landmark Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2017, which enables trans people to be recognised as they perceive themselves and register with the government institutions as transgenders, Dawn news reported.

It also provides them basic rights such as obtaining driver’s licences and passports.

–IANS

ksk/