The Gurugram chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Saturday protested against the arrest of two chartered accountants (CA) detained by DGGI, Gurugram CGST Department for allegedly giving an unjust enrichment certificate in a matter related to GST refund of Rs 15 crore.

The CAs took out a march from Sector-32 from the CGST building to the district court, holding placards and shouting slogans against the department.

According to the protesting CAs, four-five businessmen in connivance took a refund of Rs 15 crore based on fake bills without doing any business a few months ago.

The complaint of this matter was forwarded to the Union Finance Ministry. During the probe, the matter was found true. After this, a case was registered against the CAs — Gaurav and Sunil — who verified the documents of the businessmen, and got arrested after registering a case on behalf of the department on Thursday.

CA Mohit Singhal, chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Gurugram chapter, says that departmental officials should have investigated before issuing refunds.

“There is no fault of both the CAs. We demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. The arrest is illegal and malicious since there is no action against the person who received the refund and the officer who allowed the refund without properly verifying the documents,” he said.

20220521-200205