Members of the Indian diaspora in France and friends of India came together to demonstrate outside the Pakistan embassy here to demand for peace in Kashmir.

The protest was organised on Saturday to mark the 75th year of the invasion of Kashmir by Pakistan in 1947.

The protest demonstration was led by elected representatives of Indian origin from local governments of cities near the Paris region as well as members of various Indian diaspora associations.

The elected representatives who spoke at the occasion were Selva Annamale , Municipal Councillor from the city of Montmagny and Freddy Patter , Municipal Councillor of the city of Éragny. Both called on Pakistan to stop exporting terror to Kashmir.

Similarly, the demonstrators condemned Pakistan for its continued policy of disrupting peace in Kashmir and spreading Islamist radicalism in the region. They also displayed posters on the timeline of Pakistan’s invasion of Kashmir, and its attempts to obstruct development activities in the Kashmir region.

The speakers highlighted the fast-paced development activities undertaken in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Indian and French flags were flown on the occasion and the national anthem of both countries was sung.

