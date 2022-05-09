INDIA

Protest begins at Shaheen Bagh against demolition drive

Local leaders, including Congress workers, have begun protesting against the Municipal Corporation’s proposed demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Monday.

As per reports, the party leaders have sat in front of the JCB bulldozer. “This is a bulldozer of hatred. It is completely unconstitutional. We will not let this demolition happen,” a party leader said.

Another person questioned MC’s intention behind the move. “You [BJP] have been ruling MC for the past 15 years. What happened suddenly?,” the protestor asked.

People were seen standing atop the part of the JCB bulldozer.

The Municipal Corporation officials are also on the spot while the police presence is very less.

The officials were seen wearing a red band or a red thread on their arms so that they can be identified as MC officials if the situation turns volatile.

