WORLD

Protest held in Madrid against NATO intervention on Ukraine conflict

NewsWire
0
0

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Madrid to show their rejection of the conflict in Ukraine and NATO’s intervention.

Demonstrators, organised by the popular assembly which was made up of independent organisations and associations, gathered in front of the Puerta de Atocha railway station on Sunday and marched in the direction of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Spain should not give in to NATO pressure anymore,” because the effects of contributing to the conflict “are already harming various sectors with very serious effects,” according to Lorena Cabrera, Representative of Anti-Capitalist Associations, and several leaders of the organisations.

“We want peace for Ukraine and all countries,” said Luis Arevalo, a protester from Madrid.

“We also reject Europe’s growing involvement in Ukraine’s military struggle, because they do so under the interests of the United States,” he added.

According to the barometer of the ElCano Royal Institute presented on Friday, 48 per cent of Spaniards are in favour of an intervention, compared to 52 per cent against, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The European Union (EU) should not join the confrontational strategies that are being promoted today from Washington in order to preserve its hegemony,” said Xulio Rios, Director of the Spanish Observatory of China Policy.

“Its commitment must be the democratisation of international relations and not segmentation with increasingly war mongering overtones. (There should be) more social welfare and less military spending,” Rios added.

20220404-040803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door...

    117 killed in violent protests in S.Africa

    Libya’s Parliament Speaker to run for President’s post

    ‘Mexico faces fragile economic recovery’