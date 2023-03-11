WORLD

Protest held in Prague against inflation, military support for Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of people protested against high living costs and the government’s military support for Ukraine in the Czech capital Prague.

Under the banner “Czechia Against Poverty”, the protest was organised by the Pravo Respekt Odbornost (PRO) party on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, protestors demanded to halt arms deliveries to Kiev and put forward a proposal to hold a peace conference in Prague. Some held banners explicitly against the country’s membership of the NATO.

Though the year-on-year inflation in the Czech Republic fell to 16.7 per cent in February from 17.5 per cent in January, this was still well above the tolerance threshold of 3 per cent set by the Czech National Bank.

An analysis performed by PAQ Research and published by Czech Radio in December 2022, predicted that up to 30 per cent of households in the Czech Republic could fall into poverty on the back of rising energy and housing costs this year.

20230312-025003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thought we kept India to a good score; girls did brilliantly...

    Another commercial flight leaves Yemen’s Houthi-held capital

    US immigration agency accused of failing to protect detainees from Covid

    Coach McDonald happy with depth in Australia ODI squad and its...