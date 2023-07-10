INDIA

Protest held in Stockholm against Quran burning

Thousands of protestors gathered in central Stockholm to protest against the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

The gathering took place on a square near a mosque where an individual set a copy of the Quran ablaze on June 28, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Swedish Police, Sunday’s protest gathered around 3,000 participants, Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper reported.

Mustafa Issa, Chairman of the United Islamic Associations of Sweden that organised the protest, told DN that the burning of the Quran is hate speech that should not be allowed.

