Fishermen in Tamil Nadu’s Myladuthurai have staged a protest over the arrest of 11 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Their mechanised boat was also confiscated.

The fishermen, including the owner of the boat S. Rajkumar, had ventured into the sea from Karaikkal port on December 18.

Of the 11, six are from Karaikkal and five from Myladuthurai.

Senthilanthan, a fisherman while attending the protest, told IANS that the fishing boats from Tamil Nadu do not reach the Sri Lankan waters intentionally but instead wade into the Sri Lankan side due to rough weather and unforeseen natural conditions.

Fishermen association leaders have also sent requests to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and also Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to intervene in the matter.

The Sri Lankan Navy have taken the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to the Kankesanthurai fishing harbour and they are in the custody of a local fishing inspector.

The 11 fishermen will be produced before a local magistrate court.

The families of fishermen taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy have also requested the two Chief Ministers to intervene on behalf of the arrested fishermen and to secure their release along with the fishing gear and the mechanized boat.

20221222-101204

