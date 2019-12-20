Protest meet held in Goa condemning JNU violence

Panaji, Jan 6 (IANS) Students, opposition party leaders and members of civil society on Monday, held a protest in Panaji against the assault on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University students and members of the faculty late on Sunday, which left several students injured.

Leaders of the Congress, as well as the Aam Aadmi Party also supported the protest meet which was held at Panaji’s Azad maidan grounds and was attended by a several hundred-crowd.

“We can see that the government is trying to scapegoat the JNU and they want to create an example out of this university and send a message to the students across the country that if you protest, this will be your fate. They want to indulge in politics of fear,” Prasenjit Dhage, a student at the VM Salgaocar college of law.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress legislature party also passed a unanimous resolution condemning the violence against the students by unidentified members of a mob at the university campus in the national capital.

“The CLP condemned the attacks on students at JNU and other parts of the country. It is shameful,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said.

The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa also described the violence against JNU students and faculty members.

“The attack on students is an attack on the future of India itself, as students are the future who need to have a free and fair environment for pursuing their education,” Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes said in a statement issued on Monday.

–IANS

maya/rt