INDIA

Protest to continue until demands are met, say farmers

NewsWire
0
2

The farmers’ meeting with the three CEOs and DMs of Gautam Budh Nagar continued for six hours from from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many farmers of western Uttar Pradesh were present in the meeting.

They say that until their demands are met, the protest will continue. Top officials were also present in the meeting.

Farmers stated that they have been protesting at zero point of Yamuna Expressway for the last three days for their various demands, yet they are being ignored. “The District Administration wants to forcefully end the protest, but we will not allow it to happen,” they alleged.

Recently, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, had also come to participate in this demonstration.

Farmers say that if their problems are not resolved, then a big agitation will be organised, which will be led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union. The farmers have given 15 days to the Administration in a meeting that lasted for 6 hours to accept their demands.

The protest is being held to demand 64.7 per cent compensation and 10 per cent plot. Pawan Khatana, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union West Uttar Pradesh, says “The district administration and the three authorities together are exploiting the farmers. We will not tolerate exploitation at all.”

“Farmers’ land was taken away and their children are not being given employment. People from outside are coming and working on our land. This is injustice to the farmers,” he lamented.

20221017-220604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 5,476 new Covid cases & 158 deaths

    2nd encounter breaks out at Kulgam in south Kashmir

    Non-motorable walkway to be built around pristine Wular Lake in J&K

    ‘Drishyam 2’: Akshaye Khanna is all set to check-mate in first...