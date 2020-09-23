Protesters rally at Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu against encroachment (Ld)

Kathmandu, Sep 23 (IANS) A spontaneous protest erupted in front of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon over encroachment of the Himalayan nation’s territory by China in north-western part of Humla district.

A number of protesters, including youths, chanted slogans against the encroachment and demanded that the Chinese leave Nepal’s territory immediately and respect the bilateral border treaty.

Some young protesters carried placards that asked China to back off.

Later, police dispersed the protesters who also demanded the reopening of two border points between Nepal and China that were shut 10 months ago.

Tatopani in Sindhupalchok district and Rasuwagadhi in Rasuwa district were shut even before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, due to which imported goods and stuff worth billions of rupees coming in from China are stuck there.

On Wednesday, the Nepalese media had widely reported the construction of 11 cemented buildings in the Himalayan nation’s territory by Chinese security forces in a remote area of Humla district.

However, the Chinese Embassy maintained that the said buildings were verified to be on the Chinese side of the China-Nepal border and asked Nepal to reverify its position.

The occupied area is remote from Nepal’s district headquarters concerned, barren, unused and treacherous, but the Chinese can easily access it easily due to proximity and road access.

–IANS

giri/tsb