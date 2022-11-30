Protesters screamed as they threw glass bottles at scores of cowering hazmat-clad riot police in China, as demonstrators continue to defy President Xi Jinping’s brutal Communist regime and his disastrous zero-Covid policies, media reported.
The sound of shouts and the smashing of glass pierced the night air in
the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, as the defiant and frustrated
protesters clashed with riot police carrying shields.
Hundreds of riot police, seen wearing hazmat suits for the first time,
advanced towards the protesters and were seen dragging the screaming
protesters away to unknown locations in dystopian scenes.
The violent protests mark some of the strongest dissent China has seen
for over 30 years – but despite Beijing cracking down on protesters
with ruthless violence, demonstrators are still defiantly turning out
on the streets and fighting back against Xi’s officials, Daily Mail
reported.
There have been violent protests in China before – but these protests,
which have extended from Beijing to Shanghai, are different because
they are spontaneous, nation-wide and directed at the central
government.
The protests mark the most overt threat against Xi’s government and
his brutal Communist regime since he took power 10 years ago, Daily
Mail reported.
In Guangzhou, angry protesters threw anything they could find –
including glass bottles – at the police officers, who cowered under
their riot shields.
The violent clashes prompted a fierce rebuke, with officers dragging
screaming protesters away to unknown locations.
Earlier on Tuesday night, locals shopping in a market watched on as a
steady stream of riot police officers marched in formation through the
streets of Guangzhou.
The arrival of hundreds of riot police escalated tensions in the city
and video shows demonstrators throwing glass bottles at the officials
in chaotic and violent scenes.
The riot police were seen tightly bunched together, with rows of
officers protecting themselves from the incoming onslaught of glass
with their see-through shields.
In the video, people could be seen screaming and shouting in frustration
at the brutal crackdown against protesters who are demonstrating
against Xi’s zero-Covid policy which has seen millions placed under
strict lockdowns for months, Daily Mail reported.
