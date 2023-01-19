INDIASPORTS

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with ministry’s response, want wrestling body to be dissolved

The meeting between the Sports ministry officials and the delegation of four wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik here on Thursday failed to yield results as protesting grapplers were not satisfied with the response.

Speaking to reporters here, Bajrang said that they didn’t get any ”satisfactory response” from the ministry and the protest will continue till the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) gets dissolved.

“We not only want the resignation of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan, we also demand the federation to be dissolved. If there is only resignation, then it will make its men sit again,” he emphasised.

The 28-year old Bajrang further said that “the whole hub of wrestling is sitting with us and everyone is fighting for their future.

“We have five to six girls with evidence, who are ready to file FIR against the WFI chief on sexual harassment case. If our words are not heard, then we will take the help of the police and also file a case,” the Olympic medallist wrestler said.

Meanwhile, Vinesh, too, slammed Brij Bhushan Sharan, saying “why is he hiding” and “I challenge him to come and speak to me”.

“I am getting calls from several states. And women wrestlers are supporting us in this fight. I got calls from Kerala and other places,” she said.

