INDIA

Protesting job aspirants in Jammu lathi-charged, several detained

NewsWire
0
0

Several job aspirants were detained by police on Wednesday during protests in J&K’s winter capital Jammu against the engagement of an allegedly black-listed company for recruitment process by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Aspirants for government jobs gathered in Dogra Chowk of the city and raised slogans against the JKSSB alleging that it had engaged black-listed APTECH company for the recruitment process.

Police undertook a baton charge to disperse the protesters several of whom were bundled in police vehicles and detained.

Commenting on the protests by the job aspirants, a JKSSB official said that there was no justification for the protest as the matter with regard to the hiring of APTECH is sub-judice.

The official contended that the company was hired as per the Central and J&K government guidelines as it has already completed the blacklisting period of three years in May last year.

“When we are selecting a company for conducting a written examination, we also employ checks and balances to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the selection. We are following a procedure which is matching the standards of major national level recruitment agencies,” the official said.

The selection process of sub-inspectors of police in the UT had to be cancelled after it came to light that the question papers had been leaked and sold at exorbitant price.

Candidates from a particular area and some belonging to the same family had managed very high marks in that process became of their access to the leaked question papers.

20230308-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fisherman killed in attack by Marlin fish off Vizag coast

    Generations will remain grateful to Kalyan Singh for India’s cultural regeneration:...

    Possible to start business in a day in India now: DPIIT...

    Ravindra Jadeja set for 150th match for Chennai Super Kings