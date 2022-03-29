INDIA

Protesting workers burn, damage buses in Manesar

Tension prevailed after hundreds of protesting workers broke the windshield and window panes of two buses of their company (JNS Instruments Limited) and set a bus on fire on Tuesday evening at IMT Manesar, Gurugram.

No one was, however, hurt in the incident, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Manesar), Manbir Singh told IANS: “The company had transferred several employees to another unit located in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) in November but the protesting employees do not want to go there. Since then, they are protesting outside the company and on Tuesday, they damaged two buses of their company and set a bus on fire.”

He said the workers were transferred as per the rules but they had tried to disrupt the company operations on Tuesday.

“We have arrested some employees and tried to identify others for further legal proceedings,” Singh said.

Inspector Subhash, Station House Officer (SHO), IMT Manesar, told IANS: “We are in the process of registering a case against employees. Also, we are questioning the arrested employees about the incident. The situation in the area is in control, and no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in the area.”

Pawan Yadav, President of IMT Industrial Association, said: “Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed on the company on Tuesday and despite that, the employees were protesting.

“Duty Magistrate, Ajay Kumar who is also a Naib Tehsildar, Manesar, along with the police reached the spot and warned the striking employees not to disrupt company operation but the workers completely obstructed the work of the company and also prevented the other employees from going to duty,” he added.

“We strongly condemn this act of the workers against the company. This type of rebellion or loss of life and property cannot be tolerated,” he said.

The company management was not available for comments despite phone calls.

20220329-212803

