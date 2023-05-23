INDIASPORTS

Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate

NewsWire
0
0

A large number of protestors, led by Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, gathered here at India Gate on Tuesday to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.

Carrying the national flag, the protesters marched to India Gate, near the parliament building, with a strong police presence accompanying them.

Addressing the crowd, Sakshi said, “This is the fight for India’s daughters.”

The wrestlers have been staging a dharna at the Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused by six female wrestlers, including a minor, of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the BJP MP last month based on the complaints from the wrestlers. The police have also recorded the statements of seven wrestlers, one of whom is a minor, and interrogated Singh on the allegations of sexual harassment.

So far, there has been no arrest in the two cases.

20230523-210202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bank note paper mill to come up in Odisha’s Balasore

    WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, three others get judicial custody till Oct...

    Continental Entertainment appoints Sreyashii Sengupta as SE Asia CEO

    Cong MLA sprinkles ‘Ganga Jal’ to ‘purify’ Odisha Assembly