INDIASPORTS

Protesting wrestlers organise langar at Jantar Mantar, serve food to participants

NewsWire
0
0

Top Indian wrestlers, who are on a sit-in protest and seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, organised a langer at the Jantar Mantar, here on Friday.

Led by Olympics medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, the protesting wrestlers served food to all those who partook in the langar.

Those who had food at the langar on Friday were not only those supporting the country’s top sportspersons but also common people.

Some of India’s top grapplers are on a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar for more than a week now seeking action against the WFI president for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers over the years.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier this year got the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) first set up an Oversight Committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to take care of daily affairs of the WFI and inquire into the allegations of the wrestlers. The Ministry recently informed that the report by the Oversight Committee is under consideration.

A few days back the Ministry requested the IOA to set up a two-member Ad-hoc Committee to run the WFI and to conduct impartial elections within 45 days.

20230505-171605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan bags investment commitments of over Rs 78,700 crore

    Delhi HC seeks BFI stand on performance of 3 boxers excluded...

    Delhi: Three held for robbing commuters in moving bus

    Booby traps turn into threats for forces in Maoist-affected regions