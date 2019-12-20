Protestors target media at ITO protest over JNU violence

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Journalists covering the protest, organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee at ITO, here on Sunday, found themselves at the receiving end of agitated students as they attacked them amid slogan shouting.

The Jamia Committee had called for “ITO Gherao” at 9 p.m. to protest against the violent incidents on the JNU campus in the evening. It was aimed against the ABVP, which has been accused of violence at the JNU’s Sabarmati hostel.

Amid sloganeering, the speech of JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, who received injuries during the clashes, was read out to the gathered protesters, comprising students from Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU, Ambedkar and Delhi Universities.

The violence has put the spotlight back on protests against the new citizenship law (CAA) that allows citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

