The flooding in several areas in Parandur — the proposed site for the second airport in Chennai — after the Cyclone ‘Mandous’ has led to protests in the area against the proposed airport.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) officials said that a high-level technical committee will be constituted on the concerns regarding the flooding and other issues raised by the villagers.

Sources in the TIDCO told IANS that experts from IIT Madras, Anna University and Water Resources Department officials will conduct a detailed study on the issues raised by the villagers and to implement the project with minimal impact to the environment.

TIDCO, which is the implementing agency of the project, is also looking at ways to deepen and preserve the existing water bodies and also searching on the possibilities of superior Mechanisms for storage of water.

Tamil Nadu industries minister Thangaman Thenarasu while speaking to the media persons said that the government would look into all the concerns raised by the public and added that only then will the project be implemented. He also said that several consultants were working on the project.

Meanwhile, many farmers raised concerns about the second airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. Selvaraju, a farmer while speaking to IANS said, “Even before they commence filing of lands, water levels have risen and if the lands are filled and paddy fields converted the problems we will have to face will be multiple.”

Meanwhile, environmental organisations have also joined the bandwagon against the proposed ariport at Parandur. C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai while speaking to IANS said, “Airport and development are required for a state, but the point is all environmental aspects must be considered before such a massive project is implemented. The rain and subsequent waterlogging has led to a rethink on this.”

20221214-163002