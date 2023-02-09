The gang-rape of a woman in Islamabad has sparked furious protests against the countrys “rape epidemic” and the culture of impunity that surrounds violence against women, according to a media report.

The 24-year-old was walking with a male colleague through Fatima Jinnah park  known locally as F-9 park, the city’s largest  at about 8 p.m. last Thursday when they were attacked by two armed men. The man was chased away and the woman raped, The Guardian reported.

The attackers told the woman that she should not have been in the park at that time of night, and threatened to call their friends to assault her again if she spoke about the incident, the report said.

Hundreds of people protested in the park this week over the police handling of the assault and demanded the arrest of the attackers. The crime also triggered widespread anger on social media.

“Horrified to hear of rape at gunpoint in F9 park which is full of families and kids esp on weekends. Why our public spaces are not safe for all citizens? Why is there no security at Islamabad’s biggest park,” asked journalist Sana Jamal on Twitter.

The victim is now in a secure location, but is said to be concerned about her safety after activists claimed police leaked her name, profession and contact number to reporters.

“The negligence from police is evident  [they are] not taking the case seriously and have failed to arrest the culprits even a week after the incident,” said Farzana Bari, a women’s rights activist, The Guardian reported.

“This is not the first incident in this park and the police should take it seriously,” she added, referring to an occasion in 2018 when a woman was raped by a park worker.

“It is their responsibility to make public places safer for women.”

