The proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was washed out for the third consecutive day as opposition parties continued to protest against issues such as imposition of GST on packed food items, price rise and others.

After the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, some Opposition members were seen in the Well of the House holding packets of curd, buttermilk and milk and shouting ‘scrap GST’.

In the morning, as the House proceedings started, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he has allowed a discussion on the issue of price rise but the opposition members demanded holding discussion immediately by suspending business.

As Members from Opposition benches came into the Well of the House, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the inflation has affected everyone as prices of all essential food items, LPG and others have been increased, and it has burdened the common man.

As the House resumed at 2 p.m., Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil to speak on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

The Opposition parties led by the Congress, meantime, continued their protest and sloganeering and some Members came into the Well of the House.

The deputy chairman requested members to go to their seats.

The deputy chairman also took note of some opposition members taking pictures in the House and asked them not to do that and said it was against the rules.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also pointed out that some members were taking pictures of House proceedings.

As protest and sloganeering continued, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet on Thursday 11 a.m.

20220720-193405