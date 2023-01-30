Protests continued in O’Valley in Tamil Nadu’s Gudalur district demanding the capture of a wild elephant that killed a security guard of a private coffee plantation.

On the evening of January 28, the victim, Nowshad Ali, was returning home from work along with his friend, ANamed Jamal when the elephant attacked them.

While Nowshad died on the spot, Named is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Gudalur. His condition is said to be serious.

Locals did not allow Nowshad’s body to be taken for post-mortem until they were assured that compensation of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to his family as well as employment to a next of kin.

Forest officials have deployed two kumki elephants which have for the time being driven the killer tusker into the forest.

Praveen Raj, who works at a plantation in O’Valley, told IANS: “The killer elephant is roaming around in the area. We have already communicated this to the local administration as well as the forest department. They have to immediately capture this elephant. We need not want to hear anything other than the news that the elephant has been captured.”

Local forest officials in Gudalur told IANS that a decision to capture the elephant has to be taken at the highest level, adding that clearance from the Chief Wildlife warden is expected soon.

In a similar incident in the Satyamangalam forest area, an elephant killed a woman.

