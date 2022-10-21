SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran’s disqualification

Following the disqualification of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from the Toshakhana reference, PTI activists took to the streets across the country to record their protest against the verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), media reports said.

Three major arteries leading to Islamabad have been blocked by the district administrator to avoid any untoward incident, as per police sources, The News reported.

In a major decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sales during his time as Prime Minister.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, unanimously ruled against Khan under Article 63 (p) of the Constitution.

In the decision announced by the ECP, it has been said that Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly and that his response was “not correct”.

According to the verdict, Khan was involved in corrupt practices and his seat in the National Assembly has been declared vacant. The verdict has also called for initiation of legal action against Khan, The News reported.

