INDIA

Protests erupt after tower wagon kills 4 railmen in Nashik

NewsWire
0
0

At least four railway trackmen were crushed to death after a train tower wagon rolled down from the wrong side near Lasalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik, triggering protests by local rail workers, officials said here on Monday.

The tragedy occurred around 5.45 a.m. when the workers were working on the tracks and tower wagon suddenly came from the wrong direction, killing them instantly.

Tower wagons are used for maintaining overhead equipment and electrical fittings in electrified sections of the railway networks, generally during low traffic hours.

On learning of the gruesome tragedy, Lasalgaon police and local Central Railway officials rushed to the spot and the tower wagon driver was detained.

The victims have been identified as Dinesh S. Darade, 35, Santosh B. Kedar, Sukhdev Shirshat, both 38, and Krishna A. Ahire, 40.

Shocked by the calamity hitting their four colleagues, several railway employees staged protests at Lasalgaon railway station, accusing the railway officials of negligence and not reaching the spot for several hours.

They also blocked the Mumbai-bound Manmad-LTT Godavari Express for a few minutes before police removed them from the tracks, though CR services were marginally delayed owing to the accident.

20230213-171407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Joshimath: 44 more buildings develop cracks in 24 hrs, including PWD’s...

    After midnight hospital checks, Tejashwi seeks overhaul of Bihar health system

    Kolkata’s iconic swimming club gutted, no casualty reported

    Agriculture research essential for food security: Tomar at G20 meet