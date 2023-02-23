INDIALIFESTYLE

Protests in Jamshedpur after ‘love jihad’ case surfaces

Protests were staged in the Kadma area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand after an alleged case of ‘love jihad’ came to light on Thursday.

The demonstrators, also comprising Hindu outfits, sought “justice” for a 14-year-old minor Hindu girl who lodged a complaint against a Muslim man identified as Shabbir Khan.

The protesters who gathered outside the Kadma police station sought “strict action” against Khan.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and have assured action.

The minor alleged that she had befriended Khan near her school a month ago, who had identified himself as ‘Sameer’.

Later, when their friendship eventually blossommed into a relationship and they got closer, Sameer, aged around 20, clicked several private pictures with her.

Things went wrong when she came to know that Sameer had concealed his real identity, and that he is a Muslim youth named Shabbir Khan.

She alleged that Khan also put pressure on her to marry him and when she refused, he threatened to make her private pictures and videos public.

The girl also claimed that Khan wanted her to adopt Islam.

20230223-220003

