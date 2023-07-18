Protests were witnessed on Tuesday at Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district after a youth who was detained on charges of theft died in police custody.

Mohammad Ashfaq, a local resident, was apprehended on Monday for allegedly committing theft. On Tuesday, when people received the sudden and unexpected news of his death, they came out on the streets and blocked the vehicular movement along with Ashfaq’s body for almost an hour.

The protesters claimed that Ashfaq died after he was thrashed in police custody.

According to sources, Ashfaq was taken to a hospital on Tuesday by the police. The protesters also claimed that the police personnel left after bringing him to hospital where it was found that the youth had already died.

The police have not commented on the matter yet.

Meanwhile, the protesters demanded action against the police personnel responsible for Ashfaq’s death.

A long queue of vehicles was formed on the road due to the protests.

The road was eventually cleared after the authorities intervened in the matter.

