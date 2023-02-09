INDIALIFESTYLE

Protests in K’taka over Kumaraswamy’s ‘anti-Brahmin’ remarks

Days after Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy’s controversial remarks on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Brahmin groups on Thursday staged protests at Koppal and Gangavathi, warning that they would tell Brahmins to maintain distance from the JD-S.

The Brahmin Samaj Youth Association has staged a protest at Ashoka circle in Koppal and Gangavathi cities and demanded an unconditional apology from Kumaraswamy.

Recent comments on Brahmanism, and on a Brahmin candidate becoming chief minister if the BJP is voted back to power, by Kumaraswamy have sparked a controversy in Karnataka.

However, Kumaraswamy later clarified that he has no objections if a Brahmin candidate is made the CM.

” … but if the party plans to make Pralhad Joshi the chief minister, if the BJP is voted to power, it must declare his candidature before the assembly elections. The main reason for me to mention Pralhad Joshi’s name is not because he is a Brahmin. He belongs to a lineage which has the DNA of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and ones who attacked Sringeri Mutt. Karnataka Brahmins are well cultured. I don’t have any intention of fixing the BJP party. I have intentions of not letting the people into a fix,” he said.

“There is a conspiracy to project different faces in the elections to get votes and make a backdoor entry to the post of CM. These conspiracies should not cheat people. That is why I am voicing concerns,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, one of the protesters said: “It is not correct to target the community for politics. The political difference is a personal matter. These statements would create rifts in society.”

“Kumaraswamy should apologise for this. Otherwise, legal action will be initiated against him. The complaint would be given to the Governor also. The community members will be asked to maintain their distance from the JD-S,” another protestor said.

