Protests mark RJD’s Bihar shutdown against CAA

Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) ‘Bihar bandh’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), supported by the Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), concluded with protests in several parts of the state.

RJD workers, led by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and several other top party leaders, staged protest and raised anti-CAA slogans at the Dak Bunglow Chowk, here.

The whole country was on the boil against the CAA, he said and also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Later, RJD supporters targeted several vehicles and mediapersons, here, and other places. They disrupted rail and road traffic in some places too. The shutdown supporters blocked the rails at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal, mush to the inconvenience of train passengers.

The protesters blocked National Highway No 2 at Aurangabad and pelted stones in the market. One policeman was injured.

Incidents of bandh supporters setting vehicles afire were reported from Araria, Arrah, Bhagalpur, Samastipur and Vaishali.

At Sadbhavna Chowk on the Patna-Ranchi Highway in the Nawada district, RJD supporters targeted some vehicles.

Protesting against the CAA, Upendra Kushwaha, RLSP chief, said people have stopped believing Nitish Kumar as he was supporting the CAA but was against the NRC.

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj