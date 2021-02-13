Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has reiterated that the farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws will intensify their stir until their demands are met.

On Saturday, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee and several other leaders of Samuykta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the 41 farmer unions, visited the Ghazipur protest site to extend support to the peasants’ protest.

“The summer season would soon be setting in and farmers require AC and coolers to stay put at the protest site. The government should provide power connections at the site or else we have to install generators. The way people got water for us at the protest site, they will also get us diesel for the generators.”

“The government wants to prolong the protest, but the farmers are also ready for a long haul and will not leave the site until the demands are met,” Tikait added.

The BKU leader further said: “We will prepare 8 to 10 questions and distribute it among the people. Whenever, a party campaigns for the election, give them those questions. Soon we will be organising a meeting in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bengal to discuss the progress by the respective sate governments.”

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi”s border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November in protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

