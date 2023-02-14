Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that he is proud of Indian diaspora in Sydney for their contributions in strengthening India-Australia ties.

He said that he had an engaging interaction with the Indian diaspora in Sydney.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan posted, “An engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian Diaspora in Sydney.

Happy to see that the community reflects & espouses India’s rich diversity, its cultural heritage & traditions in Australia. Proud of their contributions in strengthening India-Australia relationship.”

Muraleedharan had a stopover in Sydney on his way to Fiji, where he is scheduled to attend the World Hindi Conference, to be held from February 15-17.

“Received a warm welcome at Nadi, Fiji, which is hosting the 12th World Hindi Conference,” he tweeted.

“Look forward to the deliberations at #VishwaHindiSammelan,” his tweet read.

20230214-124601