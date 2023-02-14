DIASPORAWORLD

Proud of Indian diaspora in Sydney for strengthening India-Australia ties: MoS Muraleedharan

NewsWire
0
0

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that he is proud of Indian diaspora in Sydney for their contributions in strengthening India-Australia ties.

He said that he had an engaging interaction with the Indian diaspora in Sydney.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan posted, “An engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian Diaspora in Sydney.

Happy to see that the community reflects & espouses India’s rich diversity, its cultural heritage & traditions in Australia. Proud of their contributions in strengthening India-Australia relationship.”

Muraleedharan had a stopover in Sydney on his way to Fiji, where he is scheduled to attend the World Hindi Conference, to be held from February 15-17.

“Received a warm welcome at Nadi, Fiji, which is hosting the 12th World Hindi Conference,” he tweeted.

“Look forward to the deliberations at #VishwaHindiSammelan,” his tweet read.

20230214-124601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sikh couple in UK killed by son could have been saved:...

    Indian-origin woman’s kin pleads guilty to fatal abuse of maid in...

    Indian diaspora to unfurl biggest tricolour at Times Square in NYC

    Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy mulls 2024 presidential bid