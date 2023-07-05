INDIA

Provide charge sheet copy in Hindi to Kanhaiyalal accused: Special court to NIA

The special court here has directed the NIA that a Hindi copy of its charge sheet should be provided to the accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case as they have expressed their inability to read it in English.

On Tuesday, the nine arrested accused were presented before the court amid heavy security arrangements.

Advocate Minhajul Haq, who was representing six out of nine accused sans two killers, that is Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz, said that the court has ordered the prosecutor to provide a translated version of the charge sheet.

“In fact we filed two applications, first requesting Hindi translation of the NIA charge sheet which is in English and in the second application, we have sought the electronic evidence,” said Haq.

The court will address the matter regarding the second application on Wednesday, he added.

It needs to be added that the NIA had submitted a detailed charge sheet in December against 11 accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case that happened in Udaipur last year in June.

