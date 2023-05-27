In a note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Tihar Jail, AAP leader and former Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, expressed his concern and disappointment over the ongoing protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Sisodia, in his note written in Hindi, lamented the lack of response from the BJP, the Central government, and even the Prime Minister himself, suggesting that their “silence resembled an indifference towards the plight of these courageous women”.

Drawing attention to the previous instances when the Prime Minister had enthusiastically celebrated the achievements of these athletes, Sisodia highlighted the contrasting response displayed in the current situation.

He emphasised the Prime Minister’s previous interactions with the wrestlers, sharing laughter and cheer, referring to them as his own family.

However, the stark contrast in the Prime Minister’s silence during their struggle for justice raises questions about his commitment to addressing sexual harassment allegations, especially when they involve a powerful party member, Sisodia said.

Few of the top grapplers of the country are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who also happens to be a BJP MP, on charges of sexual harrasment.

“I’m sure we all remember the time when these wrestlers returned to India as proud medal-winners, and the Prime Minister hurriedly posed for photos and videos with these talented athletes. So much so that the athletes would receive phone calls from the PM, and the videos of their conversation would be widely shared on social media. In those moments, the Prime Minister would laugh and cheer alongside these girls, proudly calling them his own family,” Sisodia wrote in his note.A

“And yet, today, as these courageous young women leave behind their training and responsibilities at home to protest under the scorching sun and pouring rain, the Prime Minister remains indifferent to their plight. How can our Prime Minister, who once considered these girls as his family, remain silent when they face sexual harassment? Is it simply because the accused is a powerful Member of Parliament from his own party,” he asked.

Addressing the Prime Minister directly, Sisodia reminded him of his repeated declarations that daughters are the pride of the nation.

“Prime Minister, we may be political opponents, but what you are doing to our daughters is not justified. Over the last eight years, you have stifled the Constitution, you have used every agency, every means at your disposal to hinder our work and unjustly imprison us in false cases. You can continue to send your political adversaries to jail, you can subject them to persecution, even hang them if you want, for that seems to be your way of conducting politics,” he added.

“But I implore you, at the very least, provide justice to these daughters who have brought immense pride to India. Your failure to do so will discourage any talented daughter from daring to raise her voice against powerful individuals in this nation,” Sisodia concluded.

