The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review its July 27 PMLA judgment, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s powers in connection with attachment of property involved in money laundering, arrest, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said there are two main concerns — non-providing of ECIR to accused at the time of arrest and negation of presumption of innocence. The top court issued notice to the Central government on the review petition filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi submitted that the entire judgment needs to be considered. However, the top court clarified two issues, which will be considered under the review. Solicitor Mehta Tushar Mehta submitted that review is unlike a writ petition, all the issues can’t be reviewed.

The top court noted that there was no need for elaborate hearing and the court feels there are two aspects required in the judgment for relook. “We are in full support of the prevention of black money. The country cannot afford such offences as the object is noble,” said the top court.

