INDIA

‘Providing ECIR to accused, negation of presumption of innocence’, SC agrees to review PMLA verdict

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review its July 27 PMLA judgment, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s powers in connection with attachment of property involved in money laundering, arrest, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said there are two main concerns — non-providing of ECIR to accused at the time of arrest and negation of presumption of innocence. The top court issued notice to the Central government on the review petition filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi submitted that the entire judgment needs to be considered. However, the top court clarified two issues, which will be considered under the review. Solicitor Mehta Tushar Mehta submitted that review is unlike a writ petition, all the issues can’t be reviewed.

The top court noted that there was no need for elaborate hearing and the court feels there are two aspects required in the judgment for relook. “We are in full support of the prevention of black money. The country cannot afford such offences as the object is noble,” said the top court.

20220825-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCLAT upholds CCI ruling, directs Amazon to pay Rs 200 cr...

    Two killed in Andhra wall collapse

    Woman held captive, raped for 3 days on UP

    Mumbai: NCB nabs South African man with 3.98-kg heroin