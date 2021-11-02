During COVID-19, YWCA Canada was forced to find new digital solutions to support their communities. As the demand for their services increased due to the lockdown, they enhanced access to programs and resources so the women and youth they serve can get the support they need.

Through a $100,000 grant from the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, YWCA Canada was able to ensure that many of their 32 chapters across the country had the ability to address their own community’s individual needs.

Through community based programming, the YWCAs have been able to deliver online educational and employment resources while providing the technology needed for those who are disconnected during the pandemic. From supporting online legal appointments to training youth on the importance of online safety, each YWCA chapter identified the greatest needs in their region and has the ability to use the funding to help address it.

“This donation will unlock opportunities for the women we serve by providing remote counselling and empowering youth through online educational programming, says YWCA Canada CEO Maya Roy. “YWCAs are stepping up every day, and this TELUS Friendly Future Foundation donation will enable us to continue to serve the community.”

Keeping doors open & the lights on

By funding YWCA Canada’s programming and initiatives to support women and youth with technology and online services, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation funding is able to reach thousands of Canadians in need. Keeping that connection at the forefront of their program designs, organizations like the YWCA Canada can continue to ensure that women and youth in need have somewhere to turn to.

Celebrating its 150th anniversary, YWCA Canada is the oldest and largest gender equity organization in the country, creating a safe haven for over 330,000 women and youth annually. Through their leadership, they operate programs that are accessible to all women and youth in need across the country, including affordable housing & shelter services, pro bono legal representation, accessible & affordable child care services, and mental health support & counselling.