New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) The biggest hospitality business in India, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), unveiled “She Remains the Taj,” a comprehensive framework of women-focused initiatives for all stakeholders, including customers, staff, partners, and the community. This includes providing better encounters for female travellers at its hotels around the world. IHCL also declared its intention to support women-owned companies and partners while increasing the percentage of women in its workforce to 25 percent by 2025.

IHCL, which is renowned for supporting women’s rights and promoting their participation both inside and outside of the organisation, will host an event on February 23rd at the Taj Mahal in New Delhi starting at 7 p.m. that will feature a panel discussion with prominent figures honouring the spirit of women.

“She Remains the Taj” reaffirms IHCL’s dedication to providing women travellers with customer-centric experiences, introducing a number of initiatives and enabling policies to boost workforce involvement and expand economic opportunities for women across the ecosystem. Extended maternity leave, childcare facilities, healthcare perks like IVF treatments, and skill development for women in underserved communities and areas are just a few of its industry-leading policies.

