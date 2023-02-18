INDIALIFESTYLE

Providing women travellers with customer-centric experiences

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) The biggest hospitality business in India, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), unveiled “She Remains the Taj,” a comprehensive framework of women-focused initiatives for all stakeholders, including customers, staff, partners, and the community. This includes providing better encounters for female travellers at its hotels around the world. IHCL also declared its intention to support women-owned companies and partners while increasing the percentage of women in its workforce to 25 percent by 2025.

IHCL, which is renowned for supporting women’s rights and promoting their participation both inside and outside of the organisation, will host an event on February 23rd at the Taj Mahal in New Delhi starting at 7 p.m. that will feature a panel discussion with prominent figures honouring the spirit of women.

“She Remains the Taj” reaffirms IHCL’s dedication to providing women travellers with customer-centric experiences, introducing a number of initiatives and enabling policies to boost workforce involvement and expand economic opportunities for women across the ecosystem. Extended maternity leave, childcare facilities, healthcare perks like IVF treatments, and skill development for women in underserved communities and areas are just a few of its industry-leading policies.

20230218-230005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’luru becomes first city after Nagpur to elect new Sarkaryavah

    Yash celebrates Karnataka day, takes pride in Kannada film industry as...

    Study co-relates crop burning data with PM2.5 levels to suggest effective...

    ‘Thirteen Lives’ actress Pattrakorn Tungsupakul praises film’s director